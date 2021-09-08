US Shows Apprehensions Over Track Records, Affiliations Of Some Taliban Cabinet Members

A day after the Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' was named Afghanistan's interim Prime Minister, United States President Joe Biden' administration showed its concerns about the affiliations and track records of several newly-announced Taliban cabinet members. Notably, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Chairman of Taliban's Political Office in Doha, and Mullah Abdus Salam have been announced as Akhund's deputies, who has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001. The US State Department spokesperson stated that the Taliban caretaker government consists of only those individuals who are either members of the Taliban or their close associates, without any women's representative, reported ANI quoting Sputnik.

The spokesperson further went on to say that although it's a temporary caretaker government, the group will be judged on their actions in future. However, the Biden administration has made clear its expectation that the Afghan people deserve an inclusive government and the Taliban must adhere to that, the US official added. He also said that the US continues to maintain channels of communication with the Taliban on its commitment to allow foreign nationals and Afghan allies who are eligible to leave the war-torn country. Further, the United States hoped that the Taliban will ensure humanitarian aid is allowed into Afghanistan, and also prevent the country from becoming a safe haven for the terrorists. It is worth noting here that the US announced the completion of its massive evacuation operations in Afghanistan on August 30 when American soldier Major General Chris Donahue boarded a US C-17 aircraft marking the end of a 20-year-long US mission in Kabul.

'The newly appointed Taliban government to uphold Sharia Law'

On Tuesday, September 7, Afghanistan's envoy to the United Nations stated that the Taliban's caretake government is "anything but inclusive" as it failed to include any women or minority leader in the administration despite a public vow to do so. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Ghulam Isaczai asserted that the country’s youth, who’ve been habitual of “freedom and democracy” will not accept the hardline government. Furthermore, he denounced the Taliban government stating that an administration devoid of women and minority leaders and that which does not safeguards constitutional rights will not be accepted. The Taliban's secretive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has also issued a statement announcing that the newly-appointed government would uphold Sharia Law.

(With agency inputs)

(Image Credits: AP)