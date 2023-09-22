US Siblings Steal Mother's Car For 200-mile Joyride, No Charges Pressed

In a bold move, two Florida kids stole their mother's car and went on an early-morning joyride, on September 21. The brother-sister duo were spotted by the deputies of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Police, a 10-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister reportedly managed to take the vehicle more than 200 miles away from their home in North Port.

The siblings were seen driving a white sedan on highway I-75 in Alachua, near Gainesville when they were asked to pull over the car at around 3:50 am on Thursday, September 21, reported New York Post. The police officials conducted a “high-risk'' traffic stop and were surprised to find the young boy in the driver’s seat and his older sister beside him. A high-risk stop is when police stop a vehicle which they have strong reason to believe contains a driver or passenger suspected of having committed a serious crime

US siblings steal mother's car, drive 200 miles away

Notably, the mother of the duo filed a missing complaint for her kids with the North Port Police Department. As soon as the police discovered the children driving their mother's car, authorities contacted their mother. According to the Daily Mail, the mother did not press charges and drove three hours to Alachua County to bring back her children. Photos released by the county on the social media platform show that both the children surrendered.

Both the children held their hands in the air as they came out of the vehicle surrounded by police. Further, there is no clarity on why the kids took the car in the first place and how they managed to travel so far. The identity of the mother and the two children have been kept undisclosed and no injuries or damage have been reported.

Taking to Facebook, the Alachua County Sheriff has shared important details of the incident and also posted photos of the children. Alachua County Sheriff said, "Two North Port, Florida kids are stopped in Alachua County operating a stolen vehicle.

At around 3:50 am, Deputies located a white sedan traveling on I-75 in the City of Alachua. The vehicle was reported stolen out of North Port, Florida causing deputies to conduct a high-risk traffic stop."