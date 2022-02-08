The United States and Japan have finally resolved to remove tariffs imposed by the former president Donald Trump, from about 1.25 million metric tons of Japanese steel imports each year. The US will cut tariffs on the steel imports in order to expand commerce and ties with Tokyo while also averting China's "unfair practices," according to a statement by the US Departments of Trade and Commerce.

According to the statement, US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine C. Tai have introduced a new 232 tariff deal with Japan that would enable historically-based sustainable levels of Japanese steel products to enter the US marketplace without being subject to Section 232 duties.

As part of our work to reinvigorate America’s manufacturing economy and increase our global competitiveness, @POTUS directed us to renegotiate the 232 steel measures with Japan to allow duty-free imports into the United States. https://t.co/jsJumWL4l9 — Secretary Gina Raimondo (@SecRaimondo) February 7, 2022

I’m pleased that our Administration reached a major agreement with Japan that will allow sustainable volumes of Japanese steel to enter the U.S. Thank you to @SecRaimondo for helping to get this deal done. — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) February 7, 2022

Further, this agreement would assist to ensure the long-term viability of the US steel industry as well as to safeguard American employment, while also providing relief to American businesses who have been seeking readily available, inexpensive steel to build their goods.

US officials' remarks on Japanese steel imports

While talking about the232 tariff dead, Katharine Tai said on Monday, "This agreement, combined with last year's resolution with the European Union, will help us work together with Japan to combat China's anti-competitive, non-market trade actions in the steel sector.” She went on to say that this deal is a great illustration of how the US's worker-centred trade strategy works in practice. She added that it will preserve a critical American industry, its workers, and their families.

In addition to this, Raimondo highlighted that the agreement will improve America's steel sector and keep its workers competitive, while simultaneously increasing access to inexpensive steel and resolving a significant irritant between the US and Japan, which is considered to be one of US's closest allies, as per the statement.

Raimondo also said, “Today's announcement builds on the deal we struck with the EU and will further help us rebuild relationships with our allies around the world as we work to fight against China's unfair trade practices and create a more competitive global economy,” as per the statement.

The tariff reductions were announced after the US House of Representatives passed a measure on Friday aimed at strengthening semiconductor production in the United States and enhancing competitiveness with China. The legislation includes a $52 billion allocation for chip manufacturing, $160 billion for scientific research and innovation, and another $45 billion to enhance essential supply chains, ANI reported.

