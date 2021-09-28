US: Singer R. Kelly Found Guilty On All Counts In Sex Trafficking Trial

A singer in the United States, R. Kelly has been convicted on Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of evading criminal accountability for multiple claims of wrongdoing with young women and children. As per BBC, during the chaotic six-week trial, eleven accusers in which nine women and two men, testified of sexual humiliation and abuse of his hands. R. Kelly was convicted guilty of all charges against him after a two-day jury discussion.

On the second day of discussions, a jury panel comprising seven men and five women convicted the 54 years old Kelly guilty of all nine offenses which even includes racketeering. As the decision was announced in federal court in Brooklyn, Kelly was wearing a face mask under black-rimmed glasses and remained still with his eyes downcast, the AP reported.

Accusations against R. Kelly

US Singer R. Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty of being the mastermind of a vicious and oppressive conspiracy that enticed women and children to sexually assault them. Kelly, who is also well known for the song 'I Believe I Can Fly', used to do the trafficking of young women across states and even created child pornography. Kelly has been accused of having improper connections with children since his unlawful marriage to R&B sensation Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15 years old.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors said Kelly's retinue of managers and employees operated as a criminal organisation, helping Kelly to meet women and keeping them submissive and silent. In a separate federal case ongoing in Chicago, two persons have been accused with the singer. For offenses such as breaking the Mann Act, anti-sex trafficking legislation that forbids transporting anybody over state borders "for any immoral purpose," he may face decades in prison. Sentencing will take place on May 4.

Kelly has been imprisoned without bail since the year 2019. In Illinois and Minnesota, he has also pleaded not guilty to sex-related allegations. Trial schedules have yet to be established in those instances. Kelly is even facing trial in Chicago on child pornography and other charges.

During the ongoing trial, multiple accusers testified in explicit detail about how Kelly treated them to strange and cruel desires while they were minors. As per a BBC report, in a written statement released after the conviction, one woman who testified stated that Kelly had imprisoned, drugged, and raped her. She even claimed that she was hiding from Kelly due to threats made towards her when she came out publicly with her claims. The woman, who was given the name Sonja in court, continued to say, “I'm ready to start living my life free from fear and to start the healing process."

The US singer had put his victims to mental anguish, according to court records. He had them call him "Daddy" and wouldn't let them eat or use the restroom without his approval. He also dictated what clothing they would wear. Victims were occasionally chosen from the public during his concerts or were persuaded to join him after being given assistance with their budding music careers during unexpected contacts with the singer.

Meanwhile, a lawyer who represented numerous victims, Gloria Allred informed reporters that she has been practicing law for 47 years and had chased a number of sexual predators who have committed several felonies against women and children, yet, Kelly is the worst of all the predators she had followed. While on the other hand, Deveraux Cannick, one of Kelly's lawyers, expressed disappointment and expressed optimism for an appeal.

(With AP inputs) (Image: AP)