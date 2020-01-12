US: Six-year-old Boy Receives Standing Ovation By Classmates After Beating Cancer

A six-year-old boy received a standing ovation from his classmates after he returned to his school finishing his last round of chemotherapy. John Oliver Zippay of Newbury, Ohio was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age three in 2016 and he was since in and out from the school receiving treatment. The heart-warming video of the boy returning to his school after a long break and receiving a standing ovation by his classmates is the best thing on the internet today.

The heart-warming video

In the video, John can be seen walking down the corridor at St. Helen Catholic School while his classmates lined against a hallway welcome him with a standing ovation. John's mother Megan Zippay shared a post on Facebook where she thanked his school St. Helen for celebrating his return. "JO’s courage and strength throughout this entire journey have inspired us to be our best and strive to be great. We are ALL faced with struggles and suffering, yet we ALL still can face them head-on, and remain great, regardless of the outcome," Megan added.

John's mother further said, "The day we have been waiting for for over 3 years has finally come!! John Oliver got his last IV chemo and got to ring the bell!! It was one of the best moments surrounded by family, friends, and staff. We were given even more great news that JO doesn’t have to do his last 10 days of oral chemo pills and NO STEROIDS!!!! His surgery went well, and he is home resting because he is a little sore from the incision and stitches."

John's father said that the 6-year-old had a meta-port in his chest because of which he couldn't perform physical activities like other kids and had to sit back for gym classes. The little boy's mum was excited that her son would once again go outside and play and get dirty as he is no more inside a bubble.

