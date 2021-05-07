US: Sixth-grade Girl Opens Fire At Rigby Middle School, 3 People Wounded

A sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her middle school in Idaho and shot and wounded two students and a custodian. At a news conference, officials said that the victims were shot in their limbs and are expected to survive. According to the reports by AP, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said that the girl took out a handgun from her bag and opened fire both inside and outside Rigby Middle School, which is located in the small city of Rigby. “We don’t have a lot of details at this time of ‘why’ — that is being investigated”, said Anderson. He added, “We’re following all leads”.

Shooting at a middle school in the US

A female teacher disarmed the girl until the law enforcement arrived and the six-grader was then taken into custody. Anderson informed that the girl comes from the nearby city of Idaho Falls. However, he did not release her name.

I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today's tragic events. Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident. I am staying updated on the situation. https://t.co/IF4ECgWhaV — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) May 6, 2021

Governor Brad Little, in a statement said, “I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today’s tragic events”. He added, “Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident”.

Dr. Michael Lemon, trauma medical director at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center said that both the students who were shot were being held at the hospital and one of them might need a surgery. He further added that both of the students were in a fair condition and will be released by Friday. Lemon said, “It’s an absolute blessing” that they weren’t hurt worse.

The schools in the district will remain closed for some time so that the students get to spend some time with their parents. Also, counsellors will soon be made available, said the Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin. He said, “This is the worst nightmare a school district could ever face. We prepare for it”.

(Image Credits: AP)