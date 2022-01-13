US Slams China For Canceling Flights Over COVID, Says It Has 'violated' Air Transport Pact

The Biden administration on Wednesday slammed China’s decision to cancel a number of flights that were supposed to travel from the US to China. Beijing had stated that the cancellation of the flights was necessary because of some passengers who tested positive for COVID-19. However, criticising the bans, a US Transportation Department (USDOT) spokesperson said that China’s actions are “inconsistent with its obligations” under an agreement between the two countries.

“China’s actions are inconsistent with its obligations under the US-China Air Transport Agreement. We are engaging with the PRC on this and we retain the right to take regulatory measures as appropriate," a Transportation Department spokesperson said in a statement, as quoted by Sputnik.

US, China 'in communication to identify path forward'

As per the media outlet, over 70 flights have been suspended this year due to the Chinese mandate, including two recent cancellations impacting two United Airlines flights from San Francisco, California, to Shanghai. In a separate statement, the Airlines for America, a group that represent North American airlines such as American Airlines and United Airlines, said that companies are growing “concerned” about the implication of a disruption. The group added that they are continuing to assess the impact on operations.

"We are in communication with the US and Chinese governments to identify a path forward that minimizes impact to travellers," the group added.

Notably, the blocking of flights is the latest development in the dispute between the two countries over international flights and rules designed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. China has been ratcheting up travel restrictions after recent outbreaks of coronavirus as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February. According to reports, China is limiting capacity on inbound flights - currently to 75% - and requires passengers to be tested before departure and after arriving in the country. But if passengers test COVID positive, the airline that carried them can be forced to cancel two to four flights, depending on the number of positive cases.