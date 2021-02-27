US slams China's assertive moves near Senkaku Islands, backs Japan

US Department of Defense, on February 26, lambasted China’s assertive moves near the disputed Senkaku islands. In a media briefing, John Kirby, the department spokesperson urged Beijing to refrain from using their coast guard vessels to engage in provocative actions that could lead to “miscalculations” and “potential physical harm”. Meanwhile, it extended support to Japan and promised to defend the nation in case of conflict, upholding Article 5 of a bilateral security treaty between both nations.

The Conflict

Senkaku islands are a group of uninhabited islands that have been the bone of contestation between Beijing and Tokyo for decades. The archipelago had been under Japanese control since 1895. However, in the late 1970s, China apparently began taking interest in the island after evidence regarding the existence of oil reserves surfaced. The dispute eventually led to the island’s inclusion in the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between the United States and Japan, requiring the US to aid the islands in case a Sino-Japan war ensues.

Read: India, China Agree To Establish Hotline Between Foreign Ministers

Read: China On Dutch Uyghur Motion, EU Xinjiang Invite

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi welcomed the American press secretary’s comments, saying they were in line with the two countries’ shared concerns over Beijing’s unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea. While, US’ latest remarks appeared to be favouring Japanese sovereignty over the island, it clarified that it’s position remains neutral.

“It is extremely deplorable and totally unacceptable that Chinese coast guard ships are entering Japan’s territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands repeatedly and making moves to approach Japanese fishing vessels,” Motegi said.

On the other hand, China denounced America’s stand and said that the islands in the East China Sea are part of the nation’s “inherent territory.” “The US-Japan security treaty is a product of the Cold War and it should not harm the interests of third parties and endanger regional peace and stability,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, referring to the islets as Diaoyu.

Read: Sri Lanka Nixes China's Sinopharm Vaccines, Will Use India-made Jabs For Mass Inoculation

Read: China's National Security Office In Hong Kong To Relocate; Lasted Only 8 Months: Report

(With inputs from ANI)