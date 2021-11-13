US Slams Myanmar Govt For Sentencing Journalist Danny Fenster To 11 Yrs In Jail

The spokesperson for the United States Department of State Ned Price stated on Friday that the US has condemned Myanmar government' action to imprison American journalist Danny Fenster. According to Fenster's attorney, he has been convicted for 11 years in jail by a Myanmar military court on Friday, November 12th. As per the Associated Press, the military court found the American journalist guilty of various offences, which include inducement for allegedly distributing fake information.

In an official press statement from the office of the US Department of State, Price said, “The Burmese military regime's sentencing of U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is an unjust conviction of an innocent person. The United States condemns this decision.” The statement further reads that they will continuously monitor the condition of Danny and will keep working to have him released as soon as possible.

The Burmese military regime’s sentencing of Danny Fenster is an unjust conviction of an innocent person. The United States condemns this decision, and we are closely monitoring Danny’s situation and will continue to work for his immediate release. https://t.co/PGEkrbaBuO — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) November 12, 2021

Journalist Danny Fenster received a penalty of USD 50 in domestic currency

The managing editor of the online journal Frontier Myanmar, Danny Fenster is said to have received the maximum punishment possible for all counts. In addition to circulating false information, Fenster was also convicted for contacting illegal organisations and breaking visa requirements. The 37-years old was arrested in May and is now facing further allegations of sedition and terrorism. On the 24th of May, Fenster was apprehended at Yangon International Airport as he was ready to board a trip to Detroit, Michigan.

According to CNN, Fenster has been held in Myanmar for over five months now and was denied bail. Fenster who is a Michigan native, has been imprisoned at Yangon's Insein Prison. In addition to this, he has received a penalty of USD 50 in domestic currency.

Burmese military regime detained roughly 100 journalists after the takeover

Meanwhile, the Myanmar military government has been clamping down on journalistic freedom since the February takeover. According to the Associated Press, Myanmar military officials have detained roughly 100 journalists, with approximately 30 remaining in custody. On February 1, the Myanmar military toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's legitimate government, and ever since the citizens of Myanmar have been seeking the country's democratic reinstatement.

Furthermore, numerous nations and humanitarian organizations throughout the globe have expressed concern over Myanmar's position. As per a news statement from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, the military Junta has jailed around 10,000 persons as part of its crackdown. Furthermore, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said that nearly 150 people were killed in detention in Myanmar as of November 11.

(Image: AP)