US Slams Taliban Over 'dangerous Order'; Calls For Reversal, Urges NGOs To Step Up

After the recent diktat by the Taliban on women in Afghanistan, US secretary Antony Blinken has slammed the Taliban's impression of women and has asked NGOs to step up. Taking to Twitter, US Secretary Antony Blinken wrote, "I join allies and partners in calling on the Taliban to reverse their dangerous order barring female employees of national and international NGOs from the workplace. Millions of Afghans depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival. NGOs must reach the most vulnerable."

I join allies and partners in calling on the Taliban to reverse their dangerous order barring female employees of national and international NGOs from the workplace. Millions of Afghans depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival. NGOs must reach the most vulnerable. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 29, 2022

Protests erupt in Afghanistan

Since the ban on higher education for women has been imposed by the Taliban, women across Afghanistan cities have been protesting and raising slogans against it. Besides Kabul, Nangarhar, Takhar, and Herat have braved water cannons in biting cold conditions by the Taliban Diktat, reported ANI citing local media reports.

As per the video posted by Afghan Peace Watch on Twitter, a group of women can be seen marching and protesting against the bans imposed by the Taliban. They can be heard chanting slogans including: "Education is our right, "education for all or none", reported ANI. "Dozens of women staged a protest in Western Herat province on Saturday against the Taliban's order that banned female students from pursuing higher education," reported ANI citing local news reports by Khaama Press.

Women in Kabul staged a protest against the Taliban ban on girls education. pic.twitter.com/W9Zn5jtiRr — Afghan Peace Watch (@APWORG) December 22, 2022

However, the world stands up for the women of Afghanistan in these tough times and has condemned and asked to revoke the ban. On December 27, UN chief António Guterres voiced against the Taliban Diktat and tweeted where he wrote, "The latest restrictions by the Taliban on employment & education of women & girls are unjustifiable human rights violations & must be revoked. Actions to exclude & silence women & girls continue to cause immense suffering & major setbacks to the potential of the Afghan people."

The latest restrictions by the Taliban on employment & education of women & girls are unjustifiable human rights violations & must be revoked.



Actions to exclude & silence women & girls continue to cause immense suffering & major setbacks to the potential of the Afghan people. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 27, 2022

Taliban has been suppressing women for a year now and they have been removing women from the social strata but that's not something they promised while taking control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021. They promised to allow women to practice everything under sharia law terms but unfortunately banned them from education, work, and parks. Amid these tensions in Afghanistan and mass condemnation, will the Taliban revoke the women's education ban?