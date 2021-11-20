US Slams Violent Attacks Against Protesters In Sudan, Urges Hamdok's Return

The US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price stated that the US has denounced the harsh assault of the Sudanese military on protestors this week and reiterated his appeal for Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's return. According to the press release from the State Department, Price stated, “The United States strongly condemns the violent crackdown by security forces against peaceful protesters on November 17, which resulted in at least 15 deaths and scores of injuries. We express our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.”

We condemn ongoing violence toward peaceful protesters, some of whom lost their lives to bring Sudan democracy. Targeted violence against demonstrators must stop in order for Sudan to move forward. https://t.co/7CrPEsEXeT — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) November 20, 2021

The press release stated the US has demanded the accountability of those individuals who are responsible for human rights breaches and abuses which includes the use of disproportionate force against peaceful protestors. Price has also urged the Sudanese authorities to give permission for conducting peaceful demonstrations ahead of forthcoming protests.

The spokesperson further clarified that Sudanese citizens have the right to conduct peaceful assembly and should have the freedom to express their thoughts without fear of retaliation or punishment. Further demanding the restoration of Sudan's civilian-led government, Ned Price said, “We stand with the people of Sudan as they seek to bring the country’s democratic transition back on track,” as per the statement.

10 individuals were killed in anti-coup processions in Khartoum

Meanwhile, previously the civilian-backed Sudanese Doctors Committee stated that 10 individuals were shot and killed by Sudan's security forces during anti-coup rallies in the country's capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday. According to CNN, the Sudanese Central Doctors Committee (CCSD) said, "Three civilians were killed by the live ammunition of security forces during today's anti-coup processions in Khartoum...bringing the number of civilians killed by Junta forces during today's processions to 5".

CCSD further stated that a huge number of casualties were brought to Khartoum hospitals in critical condition. Nearly 70 people were wounded during pro-democracy marches, CCSD added. According to Xinhua, Sudanese forces were shooting people "in the head, chest, and stomach." Furthermore, on Thursday, Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, criticised the killings of the anti-coup protestors in Sudan, calling it "utterly shameful" that live fire is still being deployed against them.

The anti-coup demonstrations in Sudan began on October 25, when Sudan's army troops commanded by Sudanese Army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan took control of the country, dissolving the transitional government and arrested numerous civilian leaders. Sudan has been devastated by turmoil since then. Across the country, millions of people have come to the streets to demand a civilian-led transitional administration.

(Image: AP)