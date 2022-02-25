US Slaps $55MN Penalty On National Bank Of Pakistan For Anti-money Laundering Breaches

Amounting to a setback to an already-derailed Pakistan's economy, on Thursday the United States imposed a fine of USD 55 million on the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), operating in New York, in relation to non-compliance with anti-money laundering laws. The Federal Reserve Board (FRB) has announced the penalty against the Bank for violations in monetary schemes. It may be noted that NBP is a subsidiary of the State Bank of Pakistan which is the central bank of PM Imran Khan-led country.

While the investigation into the said violations is underway, the FRB informed that Pakistan's bank allowed unlawful sanctions 'despite regulatory warnings'. Also, the conditions of the Bank's branch demonstrated severe weaknesses, unsafe and unsound conditions requiring urgent restructuring, the official press release titled 'Disregarded Numerous Financial Regulatory Warnings' & 'Failed to Maintain Effective and Compliant Anti-Money Laundering Program' read.

"As detailed in the consent cease and desist order against the National Bank of Pakistan, the firm's US banking operations did not maintain an effective risk management program or controls sufficient to comply with anti-money laundering laws," the Federal broader stated.

Further, the Feb Board said its action is in conjunction with an action by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris stated the National Bank of Pakistan and its New York branch have agreed to pay USD 55 million in penalties pursuant to a Consent Order entered into with the NYDFS.

"The Consent Order resolves the Department's investigation into compliance deficiencies at the Branch with respect to Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) requirements," the NYDFS said in a press release.

Superintendent Harris further said that the NBP authorised significant compliance deficits prevalent in its operations at the New York branch to persist for years despite repeated regulatory warnings.

"Foreign banks that enjoy the privilege of operating in New York have an obligation to maintain effective controls, and the Department will continue to promote financial transparency and take action to protect the global financial system when those obligations are not met with," the official statement stated while citing 'serious issues with its transactions monitoring system and significant shortcomings in managerial oversight' as reasons too.

The penalty on the National Bank of Pakistan adds to Pakistan's slip into the 'black list' of the France-based FATF (Financial Action Task Force). Experts have reasoned that Pakistan's mention in the list is owing to failures in global anti-terrorist financing and non-compliance with anti-money laundering orders. It may be recalled that the Imran Khan-led country is on the FATF's 'grey list' since June 2018 and the same has adversely impacted Pakistan's economy and stature in the global arena.