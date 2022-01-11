US Slaps Sanctions On 116 Nicaraguan Officials, Including Prez Ortega On Inauguration Day

As Nicaragua was preparing to celebrate its Inauguration Day, the United States on Monday imposed sanctions on 116 Nicaraguan officials, including President Daniel Ortega for "undermining" democracy and human rights in the country. US President Biden-led administration slapped the sanctions as the Central American country was preparing to mark the fourth victory of socialist President Ortega's historic win in general elections that concluded on November 7, 2021. In a statement by the US State Department, Secretary Antony Blinken called out the "Ortega-Murillo" regime and lambasted the human rights abuses in Nicaragua, further announcing the sanctions.

"In concert with democracies in the international community, the United States will continue to call out the Ortega-Murillo regime’s ongoing abuses and will deploy diplomatic and economic tools to support the restoration of democracy and respect for human rights in Nicaragua," the US State Secretary asserted.

"To that end, the Department of State is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on 116 individuals complicit in undermining democracy in Nicaragua, including mayors, prosecutors, university administrators, as well as the police, prison, and military officials," Blinken added.

In addition, the US Treasury Department (OFAC) sanctioned six administrative members of the Ortega-Murillo regime, including Vice President Rosario Murrillo, Ortega's wife, who is serving as officials of the Nicaraguan government or have served anytime after January 2007. The sanctions also targeted the head of the personal and cadre department of the Nicaraguan Army, Bayardo De Jesus Pulido Ortiz, and chief of the general staff of Nicaraguan Army, Bayardo Ramon Rodriguez Ruiz for allegedly ordering a crackdown on dissidents in 2018. The Biden administration-imposed economic and visa restriction aims to "promote accountability" for the incumbent President's regime, escalating authoritarianism, Blinken said.

The OFAC sanctioned the former president of the Nicaraguan state-owned oil company, Petroleos de Nicaragua for alleged repression and intentional crushing of the country's economy. "The Government of Nicaragua’s 2017 creation of state-owned ENIMINAS increased state involvement in the mining sector, especially gold mining, through joint ventures with private firms. The value of Nicaragua’s gold exports has increased dramatically in recent years, driving profits to its allies in the private sector and increasing ENIMINAS revenues, which senior figures in the party managed. Because ENIMINAS is owned or controlled by, or acts for or on behalf of, the Government of Nicaragua, officials of ENIMINAS are, therefore, officials of the Government of Nicaragua," the OFAC explained in its statement, as quoted by Sputnik. In addition, the European Union announced sanctions on seven individuals and three Nicaraguan entities, including those on Washington's list.

US-Nicaragua conflict

The conflicts between the US and Latin America date beyond 40 years after the US-backed coup overthrew Chilean President Salvador Allende in 1973, Sputnik reported. In recent years, similar tactics were used against the Bolivarian President. In the light of such events, the US has also opposed Ortega-Murillo's democratic socialist front since they came into power in 1979, toppling the US-backed Somoza regime. Throughout 1980, several US-backed uprisings broke out targeting institutions supporting Ortega's social programs. A decade later Nicaragua ousted Ortega's FSLN party to escape pressing US sanctions.

In 2006, the party was reinstated in the Central American country with its growing popularity among Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia and other Latin American nations. The US-backed demonstrations in 2018 were hailed in Washington, which led to the arrests of leading FSLN figures. As per Sputnik, since then the US has renewed efforts to crush the Ortega-Murillo regime, calling them out over human rights violations, corruption and the absence of free media on multiple occasions.

"The regime continues to hold 170 political prisoners, with many of those detained suffering from a lack of adequate food and proper medical care. Others remain in solitary confinement. Ortega’s corrupt security and judicial system arrested these individuals for practicing independent journalism, working for civil society organizations, seeking to compete in elections, and publicly expressing an opinion contrary to government orthodoxy, among other activities considered normal in a free society," Blinken concluded.

(Image: AP)