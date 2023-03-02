US Slaps Sanctions On 3 Firms, 2 Individuals For ‘illicitly’ Helping N Korea With Income

In the wake of companies and individuals found "illicitly" generating income for the North Korean government, the US Treasury Department on Wednesday slapped sanctions on three companies and two individuals. Notably, these sanctions come months after the international community condemned Pyongyang's missile launch, the most recent of which took place last month.

North Korea’s "unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes threaten international security and regional stability," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement. "The United States remains committed to targeting the regime’s global illicit networks that generate revenue for these destabilizing activities," it added.

US slaps sanctions on three companies and two individuals for supporting N Korean govt

According to the Treasury Department, the agency imposed sanctions on Chilsong Trading Corporation and Korea Paekho Trading Corporation on the charges of "being agencies, instrumentalities, or controlled entities of the Government of North Korea or the Workers’ Party of Korea."

"Chilsong is subordinate to the Government of North Korea, which uses trading companies like Chilsong to earn foreign currency, collect intelligence, and provide cover status for intelligence operatives," and "Paekho has generated funds for the DPRK government since the 1980s by conducting art and construction projects on behalf of regimes throughout the Middle East and Africa," the news release from the Treasury said.

It is pertinent to note that sanctions were also imposed on Hwang Kil Su and Pak Hwa Song for generating revenue for the North Korean government. The Democratic Republic of the Congo-based company Congo Aconde SARL was also sanctioned. Meanwhile, US State Secretary Antony Blinken noted on Wednesday that "action further aligns US sanctions with our international partners." He further added, saying that "the European Union previously designated Chilsong, Paekho, Pak, and Hwang for engaging in sanctions evasion and being responsible for supporting the DPRK’s unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs."

US condemns North Korea's missile tests

Earlier in mid-February, North Korea announced that it had conducted a test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the third missile test that Pyongyang has conducted in less than a year. Japan claimed that the missile landed inside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Also, Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin all condemned the launch at the Munich Security Conference. Calling it a "repeatable provocative act by North Korea in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions," Blinken said North Korea's actions have only strengthened the bond between South Korea, Japan, and the US.

Image: AP