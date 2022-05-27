US Slaps Sanctions On Russia-aided Iranian Oil Smuggling & Money Laundering Network

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on an Iranian oil smuggling and money laundering network allegedly backed by Russia. According to a statement by the US Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the network designated by Washington is led by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and Hezbollah. The step comes despite the US trying to revive the nuke deal with Tehran.

The US Treasury Department stated that the illicit oil network, run by the Iran forces, was "backed by senior levels of the Russian Federation." Further, the leadership of the oil smuggling also included Chinese and a former Afghan diplomat. The company reportedly raised hundreds of millions of dollars for Iran's Quds Force and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah (which is backed by Tehran). The US Treasury statement also alleged that the revenue generated from the network was used by Tehran to fund proxy militant groups.

"This oil smuggling network, led by U.S.-designated IRGC-QF official Behnam Shahriyari and former IRGC-QF official Rostam Ghasemi and backed by senior levels of the Russian Federation government and state-run economic organs, has acted as a critical element of Iran’s oil revenue generation, as well as its support for proxy militant groups that continue to perpetuate conflict and suffering throughout the region," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

What are Iran's Quds forces?

For the unversed, the Quds forces are a paramilitary arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards. It also carries out foreign espionage and controls Iran-allied militia in foreign lands. The US under the leadership of Donald Trump designed the Iran Revolutionary Guards as a "foreign terrorist organisation" in 2019, which was the first time when Washington identified another country's army as a terrorist outfit.

“The United States remains fully committed to holding the Iranian regime accountable for its support to terrorist proxies that destabilize the Middle East,” the Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson said in a statement.

The sanctions imposed by the US imply that all property and interests in property of the individuals and entities related to the illegal oil smuggling network, and of any individuals that are owned, directly or indirectly attached to the network- in the US will be blocked and reported to the OFAC. No US-based firm, corporation, or individual will transact with the banned network or any entity linked to it unless authorised by a special licence issued by the OFAC.

What is at stake for the US?

The ban comes as the US is pushing to revive the stalled negotiations with Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The deal signed between P5+1 countries- China, France, Russia, the UK, the US, and Germany- was aimed at preventing Iran from increasing its uranium enrichment in return for the US to ease some of the sanctions. However, Trump walked out of the deal in 2018. The deal has been under the debris of negotiations, without any concrete solution.

(Image: AP)