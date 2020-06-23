US Soldier Charged With Terrorism Offences For Planning Attack On Own Unit

A US Army soldier has been charged with terrorism offences for planning a deadly ambush on service members of his own unit by sending sensitive information to a neo-nazi group. Ethan Melzer, 22, allegedly planned the attack by sending sensitive details about location and movement of his unit to members of an extremist organization named Order of the Nine Angles (O9A).

According to the US Department of Justice, Order of the Nine Angles is an occult-based neo-Nazi and white supremacist group. Private Melzer allegedly provided the information intending to be conveyed to jihadist terrorists but the plot was by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Army in May 2020.

The FBI arrested Melzer on June 10, 2020, and has been charged for several crimes including conspiring and attempting to murder US nationals, military service members, providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists, and conspiring to murder and maim in a foreign country.

'Enemy within'

John C. Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, said in a statement that Melzer plotted a deadly ambush on his fellow soldiers in the service of a diabolical cocktail of ideologies laced with hate and violence. Ahead of planning the attack, Melzer consumed propaganda from multiple extremist groups, including O9A and the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, also known as ISIS.

“As alleged, Ethan Melzer, a private in the US Army, was the enemy within,” said US Attorney Audrey Strauss for the Southern District of New York, in a statement.

“Melzer allegedly attempted to orchestrate a murderous ambush on his own unit by unlawfully revealing its location, strength, and armaments to a neo-Nazi, anarchist, white supremacist group,” she added.

FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office William F. Sweeney Jr. informed that Melzer declared himself to be a traitor against the United States, and described his own conduct as tantamount to treason. Justice Department said that members and associates of Order of the Nine Angles have espoused violent, neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic, and Satanic beliefs, and have expressed admiration for both Nazis, such as Adolf Hitler, and Islamic jihadists, such as Osama Bin Laden.

