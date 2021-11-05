US: Soldier-diplomat Colin Powell To Be Eulogised By Son, Colleagues; Prez Biden To Attend

Colin L. Powell, the widely praised soldier-diplomat who came from poor Bronx beginnings to become the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and later served as the first Black secretary of state, is being honoured by friends, family, and former colleagues. Powell will be memorialised at a funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral today, Friday. US President Joe Biden is expected to be present but will not speak at Colin Powell's funeral. Madeleine Albright, Powell's immediate predecessor as the nation's top diplomat; Richard Armitage, Powell's deputy secretary and a friend since they served together in the Pentagon during Reagan administration; and Powell's son Michael will deliver eulogies.

Colin Powell, 84, died on October 18 from COVID-19 complications. He had been vaccinated against the Coronavirus, but his immune system had been damaged by multiple myeloma, a blood malignancy for which he was being treated, according to his family. Many people look up to Powell's rise to prominence in American life as a historical example. Powell believed that the United States should commit its military only when it had a clear and attainable political goal, which became known as the Powell Doctrine. When Powell's death was announced, former President George W. Bush remarked that he was such a favourite of presidents that he got the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice, according to AP. It was a daring American dream quest that earned him international acclaim and trust.

Powell served as President Reagan's national security adviser in White House

He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1958 and served as a platoon leader in what was then West Germany before being deployed to Vietnam for a year as an adviser to a South Vietnamese infantry unit in 1962. He was wounded during that deployment; he returned to Vietnam for a second tour in 1968 and thereafter held a variety of positions at home and abroad. He worked in the Office of the Secretary of Defence in the late 1970s, and as a brigadier general, he became the senior military adviser to Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger in 1983. He eventually served as President Ronald Reagan's national security adviser in the White House, and he was appointed to four-star general in 1989. Later that year, President George H.W. Bush appointed him to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: AP