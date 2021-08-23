The US special envoy for North Korea, who is currently meeting his South Korean counterpart in Seoul has said that the Biden administration is always ready to hold "fruitful talks" with North Korea. The statement came as the United States and South Korea are conducting a nine-day joint military exercise that began last Monday, despite several warnings exuded by the North Korean Supreme Leader. It has already described the exercises between the US and South Korea as "a rehearsal for an invasion". The North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has threatened unspecified countermeasures against the 9-days long military exercise. It would cause a “security crisis” for the U.S. and South Korea, warned the North Korean Supreme Leader.

Biden administration has no hostile intent toward North Korea: US envoy

However, irrespective of Kim Jong Un's warning over security, US special envoy, Sung Kim, said he’s ready to meet his North Korean counterparts "anywhere and at any time". Kim, who met his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-Duk at his residence, reiterated that the Biden administration has no hostile intent toward North Korea. Also, he specifically cleared that the joint drills between the two countries are "routine and defensive in nature". During a press conference which was held an hour after the meeting, both the diplomats said that they are ready to provide a platform for North Korea in order to facilitate fruitful talks with the Supreme Leader. They also announced to boost humanitarian cooperation with North Korea such as providing anti-virus resources, sanitation and safe water. However, both the diplomats did not announce any specific plans.

Kim also set to meet the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister in Seoul

“The United States does not have a hostile intention for North Korea,” Kim said. He said the joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises are “long-standing, routine and purely defensive in nature and support the security of both our countries.” “I continue to stand ready to meet with my North Korean counterpart anywhere and at any time,” Kim said. Apart from meeting South Korean diplomat, Kim will also meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, who is also visiting Seoul. It is worth mentioning that the talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled since the collapse of a summit between former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)