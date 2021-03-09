US, South Korea Reach Consensus On Cost-sharing For Military Troop

Washington and Seoul on Monday agreed to sign a new cost-sharing deal for the US troops stationed in South Korea, US State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs said in a statement. The two nations will restart the negotiations over the Special Measures Agreement, or SMA to split the costing bills that has been stalled since over a year after former US President Donald Trump asked Seoul to pay 400 percent more for additional 28,500 troops on the peninsula.

Military officials and defence ministries on both sides held the 8th defense cost-sharing negotiation last month to reach a “mutually acceptable deal” for the military alliance. Seoul’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said in her final interpellation session at the National Assembly regarding the SMA that the National Assembly’s approved ratification will be made soon.

Under Biden administration's agenda of restoring peace in the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia the United States is expected to strike a multi-year agreement that will require the South Korean government to pay 13 percent cover for the US military troops stationed in Seoul. A final mandate may require Seoul to increase the defence budget funding. Biden had earlier condemned Trump’s unilateral demands for ally countries to pay for troops during his campaign trail, which, he said has strained the long standing alliance. In a video conference with Seoul, the US president emphasised his administration’s goal to repair the ties through negotiations and reforms to the established structures.

Biden held meeting with Moon Jae-in

Last week, Joe Biden held a virtual conference with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in and other regional allies as the White House reviewed North Korea’s policies. This came after the United Nations released a sensitive document stating that North Korea had stockpiled, maintained and developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs throughout 2020 in violation of international sanctions. An estimated $300 million funding went into the nuclear projects, UN’s annual report to the Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee alleged. US State Department spokesperson said at the presser that the US would conduct ‘full review’ of the UN’s report and will plan an administrative approach to apply pressure on North Korea and scrap diplomatic talks. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also reportedly make a trip to Seoul and Japan next week.

