US, South Korea To Begin Joint Air Force Drills Next Week; N Korea Terms It 'provocation'

Despite growing missile threats from North Korea, South Korea and the United States have decided to commence their regular joint air force exercises next week. Following the announcement of the joint exercise, North Korea has frequently accused these drills of being provocative. Furthermore, the country has claimed that these exercises are the "root cause" of the peninsula's tensions, NK News reported. Starting Monday, for two weeks, Washington and Seoul will conduct their combined air force training.

In addition to this, according to Yonhap news agency, which cited sources, "The two air forces plan to begin the two-week training on the same scale as the past training". However, the specifics of the planned drills between the two nations, have not been disclosed.

The proposed drill, according to media reports, is a scaled-down version of the last big-scale 'Max Thunder exercise,' which witnessed the two nations deploy their aviation assets and military men in significant numbers. Furthermore, in the East Sea, the countries' fleets are due to undertake a four-day anti-submarine drill. For the Ship Anti-Submarine Warfare Readiness and Evaluation Measurement (SHAREM) drill, both nations' navies will mobilise a number of key assets, including the guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson, which docked in Seoul last week.

Kim Jong-un threatens to use nuclear weapons 'preemptively'

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-un, North Korea's supreme leader, reaffirmed his threat to use nuclear weapons 'preemptively' if threatened, while simultaneously complimenting his top military commanders for organising a major military parade in Pyongyang on April 25, to mark the 90th anniversary of its army’s founding.

Kim Jong-un has further asserted his firm determination to keep developing and constructing his nuclear-armed force in order to "preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary," as per the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to KCNA, the North Korean leader has called his army officers to express gratitude for their attempts at April 25, Monday's parade, which demonstrated the country's most powerful nuclear arsenal which comprises intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching US territory as well as a variety of shorter-range solid-fuel missiles that pose a growing threat to South Korea and Japan. KNCA, on the other hand, has not confirmed the date of the meeting.

South Korea and the US have lately increased their security cooperation following North Korea's missile launches, as per media reports.

