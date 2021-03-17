US Spa Shootings: 'Extremely Likely' Same Suspect Responsible For All Firings, Say Police

Quick links:
A video footage which shows the suspect's vehicle in the area of the Atlanta spas suggests that 'it is extremely likely' that the same person was responsible for the series of shooting that took place the metro Atlanta area. As per the police, the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County. This is located about 150 miles South of Atlanta.
A total of eight people have lost their lives after shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs on Tuesday, March 16. As per the authorities, among those killed, many were of Asian descent. According to the reports by AP, police said that a 21-year-old man has been suspected and taken into custody in southwest Georgia after hours of investigation.
Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence.March 17, 2021
We deeply appreciate the quick apprehension of a suspect by @ga_dps in coordination with local and federal law enforcement. https://t.co/9Rtv3g0NUG
A video footage showed the suspect's vehicle in the area of the Atlanta spas at the time of those attacks. In a statement, Atlanta police said that as well as other video evidence, “suggests it is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County’s, who is in custody”. The authorities in Atlanta and Cherokee County are working to confirm that both the cases are related.
“It appears that they may be Asian”, said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant when around 5:50pm police responded to a call of a robbery in progress and found three women dead at the Gold Spa. While investigating, the police found out that there were shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, where one woman was killed. The attacks began at around 5pm at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor where five people were shot. Two people died at the scene and three were taken to a hospital.