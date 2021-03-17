US Spa Shootings: 'Extremely Likely' Same Suspect Responsible For All Firings, Say Police

A video footage which shows the suspect's vehicle in the area of the Atlanta spas suggests that 'it is extremely likely' that the same person was responsible for the series of shooting that took place the metro Atlanta area. As per the police, the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County. This is located about 150 miles South of Atlanta.

A total of eight people have lost their lives after shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs on Tuesday, March 16. As per the authorities, among those killed, many were of Asian descent. According to the reports by AP, police said that a 21-year-old man has been suspected and taken into custody in southwest Georgia after hours of investigation.

Investigation continues

A video footage showed the suspect's vehicle in the area of the Atlanta spas at the time of those attacks. In a statement, Atlanta police said that as well as other video evidence, “suggests it is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County’s, who is in custody”. The authorities in Atlanta and Cherokee County are working to confirm that both the cases are related.

(Law enforcement officials confer outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs have left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. Image Credits: AP)

(Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Officials say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been captured hours after multiple people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. Image Credits: AP)

“It appears that they may be Asian”, said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant when around 5:50pm police responded to a call of a robbery in progress and found three women dead at the Gold Spa. While investigating, the police found out that there were shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, where one woman was killed. The attacks began at around 5pm at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor where five people were shot. Two people died at the scene and three were taken to a hospital.