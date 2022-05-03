US Speaker Nancy Pelosi Condemns SC Draft Revoking Abortion Rights; 'greatest Restriction'

After the reports of a draft Supreme Court opinion repealing the historic Roe v. Wade decision have surfaced, the United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned that the action would place the most restrictions on Americans' rights in the last 50 years. In a joint statement, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced the decision by "Republican-appointed justices."

According to a press release, the statement revealed, “If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past 50 years - not just on women but on all Americans.” Furthermore, it added that the reported votes of the Republican-appointed Justices to overturn Roe v. Wade would be an outrage, one of the worst and most devastating verdicts in modern history.

If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 3, 2022

The statement went on to mention, “Several of these conservative Justices, who are in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the U.S. Senate, ripped up the Constitution and defiled both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation.” It also highlighted the fact that following this, millions of women in the nation may soon lose their ‘bodily autonomy and constitutional rights that they have relied on for half a century, as per the release.

The joint statement concluded by claiming that the party of Lincoln and Eisenhower has entirely degraded into the Trump party.

Protest for abortion rights emerged outside the Supreme Court building in Washington

In addition to this, late Monday night, a protest was witnessed in front of the Supreme Court complex in Washington, DC. Further, barricades were built around the building only a few minutes after Politico reported on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Tensions rose in the United States as the draft Supreme Court judgment reversing the Roe v. Wade decision was leaked. Pro-choice and anti-abortion demonstrators poured in front of the Supreme Court. According to media reports, if enforced, the decision, which was obtained by Politico in a remarkable breach of the Supreme Court's unbreakable precedent of secrecy, would put an end to American women's constitutional right to abortion. It is worth noting that the legislation has been in effect for almost 50 years.

A majority of the court decided to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade decision, according to the draft opinion submitted by Justice Samuel A Alito Jr. Furthermore, Justice Alito stated that the case had been handled incorrectly and that the sensitive subject, which has sparked political discussions in the United States for more than a decade, should be settled by politicians rather than the courts.

The move to dismiss the landmark 1973 ruling would result in abortion prohibitions in about half of the US's states, with major implications for this year's elections. According to media reports, barriers were installed outside the Supreme Court building in preparation for protests. Outside the barriers, abortion rights activists as well as a tiny number of counter-protesters battled for a few hours.