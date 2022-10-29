US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Husband Undergoes A 'successful' Surgery After Deadly Attack

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was struck with a hammer at his California home on Friday morning. Following the incident, he underwent surgery for a fractured skull and other serious wounds. A spokesperson for Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker.”

Paul Pelosi was taken to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he underwent a "successful surgery" to repair a skull fracture as well as severe wounds to his right arm and hands. As per the spokesperson, doctors anticipate a complete recovery for him.

Nancy Pelosi's 82-year-old husband was attacked and badly beaten by an intruder at their San Francisco home, while the attacker reportedly yelled, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?". As per reports, the burglar was looking for the Democratic leader. The suspect, 42-year-old David Depape also tried to tie Paul.

According to a BBC report, the incident has heightened concerns about political violence ahead of the midterm elections on November 8.

US Speaker reached San Francisco late on Friday

When the incident in California unfolded, Speaker Pelosi was in Washington. She landed in San Francisco late on Friday and went directly to the hospital where her husband was receiving medical attention.

Following the incident, the office of Pelosi said, “The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents, and people around the country". “The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi’s entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault. The family appreciates respect for their privacy during this time", the statement read.

In addition to this, the chief of police in San Francisco, William Scott said, “This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it's wrong," PTI reported. The attack on Paul Pelosi was also denounced as "despicable" by US President Joe Biden. There is too much violence and intolerance, Biden remarked while speaking at a Democratic rally in Philadelphia. He made this comment after Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked on Friday

Biden also emphasised the need for everyone to speak out against political violence. He claimed to have spoken with Nancy Pelosi and assisted in setting up her trip to San Francisco.

(Image: AP)