US Special Envoy Khalilzad Resumes Secret Talks With Taliban In Qatar

The US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has conducted secret meetings with the Taliban representatives in Qatar on November 23, according to the reports. The secret talks aim to resume the official talks between the two nations to end the 18 years of war in Afghanistan. The US and Taliban negotiators conducted several rounds of talks for a year until they reached a final agreement. US President Donald Trump called off talks after the Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack in Kabul that took the lives of several Afghans including an American soldier. Trump said on Friday that Washington is working on an agreement with the Taliban militant group.

'US involvement in middle-east was worst decision ever'

Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman of Taliban political office in Qataris apparently following Trump's as he tweeted about the US President's recent speech at a rally in Minneapolis where Trump called to bring American troops home from Afghanistan. On October 10, Trump claimed that the American soldiers have been in Afghanistan for almost 19 years and that “it's time to bring them home”. The US leader had also declared last month that the talks between an American peace envoy and the insurgents were dead. A few hours before Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of the military operation, Trump took on Twitter to declare that US involvement in middle-east was the “worst decision ever” made in history. Furthermore, going into the disputed area has “endless wars” and the ”slow and careful” retraction of the US troops from Syria has at least ended the wars for his country.

Trump's decision criticised by opposition

However, Donald Trump's decision has also been heavily criticised by other US leaders as the Syrian Kurds had supported America in their fight against IS militants. As soon as Trump announced the dislocation of the US troops, the President had to face heavy criticism from many leaders. While Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a “foolish attempt”, Senator Bob Casey also feels that turning backs on their time of need is, in turn, going to make the United States unsafe. Senator Lindsay Graham said that the US will introduce bipartisan sanctions against Turkey if they are planning to invade Syria.

