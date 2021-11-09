US Special Envoy Returns To Ethiopia To Press Warring Parties For Cessation Of Hostilities

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman returned to Ethiopia earlier this week to continue to press the warring parties there to negotiate a ceasefire. According to a press release, Feltman is currently in Ethiopia to underscore the US’ concern with the escalation of the conflict and the risk of intercommunal violence. He is also there to encourage all parties to engage in a dialogue on the cessation of hostilities.

“When it comes to Ambassador Feltman's activity in the region, he returned to Ethiopia today from Kenya to continue to urgently press the parties to de-escalate the conflict and negotiate a cessation of hostilities,” US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, said at a media briefing.

As per the press note, earlier this week, from November 4 to 7, Feltman travelled to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he met with PM Abiy Ahmed, Deputy PM/Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hasan, Minister of Defense Abraham Belay, and Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide.

The US Special Envoy also met with AU High Representative Olusegun Obasanjo, AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, UN Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, and other international partners and government leaders. From November 7 to 8, Feltman then travelled to Nairobi, Kenya, where he consulted with President Kenyatta and other political leaders on the conflict in Ethiopia.

“The United States will continue to work with international partners to address the crisis in Ethiopia, including through action with the United Nations, the African Union, and other relevant partners and institutions,” the press note read.

Ethiopia declares six-month state of emergency

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Feltman returned to the East African nation the same day Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the nation in a bid to protect the population from the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray who are advancing upon the country’s capital, Addis Ababa. The move prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions. The US also ordered non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Ethiopia and urged other US citizens that they should “depart now”.

“Incidents of civil unrest and ethnic violence are occurring without warning,” a statement on Saturday said, warning of possible communications blackouts and supply chain shortages.

Britain also advised its people on Wednesday to reconsider their need to remain in Ethiopia and consider leaving while commercial opportunities were available. Moreover, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres has lately expressed his alarm about the surge in violence in Ethiopia, as well as the Ethiopian administration's recent declaration of a state of emergency across the country. It is to mention that the Ethiopian government and TPLF rebels have been fighting for control over the country's northern region for almost a year now.

(With inputs from agencies)