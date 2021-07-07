US Spelling Bee: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden To Attend Contest; 9 Indian-Americans In Finals

US First LadyJill Biden will attend the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals in Orlando. The event that is scheduled to be held on July 8 also includes 9 Indian-American children among 11 finalists.

Dr. Biden is scheduled to meet the spellers and their families before the prime time finals, the White House informed. She shall congratulate the participants and their parents on reaching the finals of the prestigious event. Reportedly, Jill attended Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2009 as well.

The 11 finalists part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition include-Roy Seligman, 12, from Nassau, The Bahamas; Bhavana Madini, 13, from New York; Sreethan Gajula, 14, from Charlotte, North Carolina; Ashrita Gandhari, 14, from Leesburg, Virginia; Avani Joshi, 13, from Illinois; Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans; Vivinsha Veduru, 10, from Texas; Dhroov Bharatia, 12, from Dallas; Vihaan Sibal, 12, from Texas; Akshainie Kamma, 13, from Texas and Chaitra Thummala, 12, from San Francisco.

'Indian-Americans dominate the Spelling Bee Competition'

Indian-Americans are said to dominate the US Spelling Bee, which comprises only 1% of the total states' population. In 2019, there were 8 co-champions and seven of them were Indian-Americans. According to the author of the book "Hyper Education: Why Good Schools, Good Grades, and Good Behaviour are not Enough," Indian-American migrant parents tend to push their kids to participate in various extracurricular activities, especially competitive ones. The parents echoed that such extracurriculars help migrant children to secure positions for good after-school in the future.

The US Spelling Bee: A legacy

The US Spelling Bee is a prestigious event that is held every year to acknowledge and award children with academic excellence. Launched in 1925, the Scripps National Spelling Bee is the longest-running educational programme in the States. It is said to be a high endurance test that demands tremendous practice and patience. The children have to clear several virtual rounds at the school and city level to compete at the national level championship.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bee was cancelled in 2020. However, this year the contest will be hosted in-person at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.