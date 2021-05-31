US Spied On Several European Allies Including Angela Merkel Between 2012-14: Report

The United States spied on the top politicians in Europe including German Chancellor Angela Merkel from 2012 to 2014 with the assistance of Danish intelligence, as reported by Danish and European media on May 30. Danish public broadcaster Danmarks Radio (DR) said that the United States National Security Agency (NSA) had listened to Danish internet cables to spy on top politicians and even senior officials in Germany, Sweden, Norway and France. The report also stated that the NSA took the benefit of surveillance collaboration with Denmark military intelligence unit FE to carry out the task.

According to DR, the Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen was informed of the US spying in August 2020. She acquired the position in June 2019. She revealed to the broadcaster that “systematic eavesdropping of close allies is unacceptable." However, as per reports, it remains unclear if Denmark authorised the United States to use its surveillance system in order to spy on its European neighbours. DR revealed the information regarding American intelligence eavesdropping on officials following an investigation that it led in collaboration with Swedish broadcaster SVT, Norway's NRK, Germany's NDR, WDR and Suddeutsche Zeitung, and France's Le Monde.

Main officials that US intelligence spied on?

As per the DR report, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, then foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and also the then-opposition leader Peer Steinbruck were among those the NSA had spied on during those two years. In the same time period, the US intelligence was capable of accessing SMS text messages, telephone calls, and even internet traffic including searches, chats and other online messaging services.

The Danish broadcaster also stated that the spying was detailed in a secret which was an internal FE working group report and its code name was “Operation Dunhammer”. It was reportedly then presented to FE top management in May 2015. This information was obtained by DR through at least nine of its sources who had the access to FE information who said that their revelations were independently confirmed by several other sources. FE’s director at the time of US spying was Lars Findsen.

As per reports, US spying, if confirmed, was going on at the time after the 2013 Snowden affair. The Snowden affair was triggered when former NSA contractor Edward Snowden uncovered thousands of classified intelligence documents that revealed the massive and broad US surveillance put in place following the 9/11 terror attacks. During that time, it was found out that the US was eavesdropping on its own citizens.

IMAGE: AP