US: Sports Firm Announces Travel Allowance For Employees Seeking Abortion In Other States

In the aftermath of the US Supreme Court scraping abortion rights, various organisations have come out to help female employees deal with the repercussions of the verdict. On Saturday, Pittsburg-based Dick's Sporting Goods firm announced that it would provide travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion in other states. It is pertinent to note that despite Friday's verdict, abortion remains legal in the state of Pennsylvania. However, there are many states, specially conservative-led, which are seeking to ban abortions.

In an online post, Company President and CEO Lauren Hobert announced that Dick's Sporting goods will provide all its employees, who need to travel to a different state for abortion access, up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement. The provision applies to all the employees of the firm, across American territory. Hobert asserted that the benefit will also be available to the spouses and dependents. “They can also travel with one support person,” she said.

"We recognize people feel passionate about this topic – and that there are teammates and athletes who will not agree with this decision. However, we also recognize that decisions involving health and families are deeply personal and made with thoughtful consideration. We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care options, regardless of where they live, and choose what is best for them," Hobart wrote in support of the move.

Pennsylvania Governor welcomed the move saying, "I applaud Dick's for this swift action." Since the SCOTUS' verdict was announced, various companies have come out to support their female employees. Meta and JPMorgan Chase said on Friday that they would pay for employees’ travel expenses for medically necessary abortions obtained outside of their home states. Production giant Warner Bros also said that it will provide critical heath care support to its employees.

Pennsylvania company @DICKS has promised to protect team members who live in states where abortion access is restricted.



Today the company announced a $4,000 travel reimbursement for those seeking reproductive health care out-of-state.



I applaud Dick's for this swift action. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 24, 2022

Duolingo CEO issues statement

Meanwhile, Duolingo CEO and co-founder Luis von Ahn in a statement quipped that in case abortion is banned, it would have to hunt for talent elsewhere. "To all Pennsylvania politicians: I love that Duolingo is headquartered in Pittsburgh and that y'all use it as an example that successful tech companies can start here. If PA makes abortion illegal, we won't be able to attract talent and we'll have to grow our offices elsewhere," he said.

(Image: AP/Dick's)