US Stands With India, Strongly Opposes China's Attempt To Rename 11 Places In Arunachal

After China intensified its effort to emphasise its claim over Arunachal Pradesh, the United States on Wednesday strongly opposed China’s unilateral attempt to advance its territorial claims by renaming 11 places of the northeastern state of India. The development came after Beijing came up with a third set of names for 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, which it referred to as "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet".

Responding to a question on China renaming places in India’s Arunachal Pradesh, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said, “The United States has recognised that territory for a long time and we strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to advance territory claims by renaming localities.”

#WATCH | The United States has recognised that territory for a long time and we strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to advance territory claims by renaming localities: WH Press Secy Karine Jean Pierre on China renaming 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh



India retaliates to China's provocation

In a firm response to China’s intensified provocation to claim ownership over places in Arunachal Pradesh, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi outrightly rejected the neigbouring country’s attempt and asserted, “Arunachal Pradesh will always be an integral part of India.”

"This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality,” he added.

China attempts to provoke India

In a massive provocation, China renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh claiming that they are a part of South Tibet. However, the Chinese move was heavily criticised by India. According to Global Times, China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Sunday released a third set of names for 11 places in the state, which it referred to as “Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet”.

Notably, this is China’s third attempt to alter the geographical names of places in Arunachal Pradesh. The first move of renaming six places was announced in 2017, while the second attempt occurred in 2021. Apart from this, China has also released a map showing parts of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the southern Tibetan region.

Meanwhile, India has consistently dismissed China's move to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the northeastern state is an integral part of India and inventing new names for it will not change the fact.