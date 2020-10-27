US Starts Distributing 36 Mn Rapid COVID-19 Tests Among States To 'facilitate Reopening'

The United States has started distributing at least 36.7 million rapid point-of-care COVID-19 tests to the states to "facilitate reopening", the US Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on October 26. Earlier, Admiral Dr. Brett Girgoir, the department’s assistant secretary for health had said on October 25 that in a bid to protect the senior citizens and reopen the nation, the Trump administration is working on strengthening up its rapid testing.

These BinaxNOW antigen tests are developed by Abbott and the US President Donald Trump administration is eying fastened reopening of their states by the same. The federal government had previously already announced that it is willing to deploy 150 million of Abbott’s antigen tests across the nation. The 36.7 million which will be shipped this week are just a part of the 150 million. However, Giroir had said in the news release that tests won’t leave the precautionary guidelines in place such as avoiding crowds, washing hands and wearing a mask.

"Combining personal responsibility with smart, targeted testing is a proven formula to prevent outbreaks — but we cannot 'test our way' out of this pandemic," Giroir said. "Public vigilance in adhering to precautionary measures is required — especially as we clearly see the onset of mitigation fatigue."

I am pleased to announce that after deploying the initial 36M BinaxNOW #COVID19 tests nationally, states have begun to report successful distribution of this technology. — ADM Brett P. Giroir (@HHS_ASH) October 26, 2020

$481 million to acquire rapid COVID-19 tests

Trump administration, earlier this month, announced “major investment” to increase the availability of Fast Molecular POC Test. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense (DOD) have jointly invested $481 million in a cartridge-based on-the-spot COVID-19 test that according to the federal government would help in “dramatically” expand the supply of its tests by the next spring.

Cue Health’s quick polymerase chain reaction or PCR test for COVID-19 takes less than 30 minutes to determine the genetic material of the novel coronavirus inside an individual and as per reports, it is also regarded as the ‘gold standard’ of testing. If these tests are deployed for point-of-care use, the testing would be swift which would further help in controlling the spread of the disease across the United States.

