US State Department Cancels All Scheduled Diplomatic Trips Ahead Of Biden's Inauguration

The US State Department has cancelled all travel plans scheduled for this week, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Europe. According to ANI reports, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said, "We are expecting shortly a plan from the incoming administration identifying the career officials who will remain in positions of responsibility on an acting basis until the Senate confirmation process is complete for incoming officials."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for the national capital after federal authorities warned of riots. According to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to AP, the bulletin warned that the protests may start late this week and may go on till January 20. Also, as per the officials, some of the people are members of some extremist groups.

The bulletin said, "Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January." As per reports, one such bulletin was issued by the FBI before the US Capitol riots last week.

Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau said, "We’re keeping a look across the entire country to make sure that we’re monitoring, and that our Guards in every state are in close coordination with their local law enforcement agencies to provide any support requested."

US Capitol riots

Last week thousands of Trump supporters swarmed violently inside the US Capitol building while Congress had convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. As per reports, it was shortly after 1 PM ET on January 6 that pro-Trump protesters pushed through the barriers set up along the building and some even called the officers “traitors” for doing their job. As per law enforcement officers’ account, nearly 90 minutes later, the demonstrators got into the building. Following which house and Senate doors were blocked.

After this, an armed standoff even reportedly took place at the House front door around 3 PM ET, and police officers had their guns drawn at an individual who was trying to breach it. Police reportedly said that both law enforcement and Trump supporters had deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the US Capitol building. DC police also said that two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee.

(Image Credits: PTI)