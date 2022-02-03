US State Department Confirms Validity Of Leaked Response To Russian Security Proposals

On Wednesday, the US State Department acknowledged the authenticity of the documents that contain Washington's responses to Russian security recommendations. As per the reports of Sputnik, the spokesperson for the US State Department, Ned Price stated that he has seen nothing to indicate that the leaked documents aren't legitimate. Moscow refused to comment on the situation.

Ned Price also noted that the contents of the document were not made public by Washington, but that it verifies to the entire world what they have been saying; that if Russia wants to discuss a solution, this text makes it clear that there is a part to do so, according to Sputnik. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby also backed up the document's legitimacy. However, the Kremlin announced it would not publish the document as it was leaked and not announced by Washington. The document was obtained in an unknown manner by Spanish newspaper El País.

US and NATO rejected Russia's demand

One of the US' reactions to the recommendations was to refrain from deploying additional strikes and nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe on a permanent basis, according to El Pais. The document also stated that Washington is willing to examine the prospect of signing an agreement with Russia on security concerns. Moscow's recommendations might be the matter of a constructive debate between Russia, the United States, and NATO, as the leaked document suggested. Both the US and NATO rejected Russia's demand that Ukraine be barred from joining NATO. Washington also turned down Moscow's offer for a bilateral pact on European security.

The security measures, on the other hand, drew widespread condemnation in the West, with NATO emphasising that every country, including Ukraine, has the freedom to join or leave defence alliances. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded by citing the idea of European security indivisibility and asking the alliance to explain how it corresponds with the right to pick a defence alliance, according to Sputnik.

Moscow has dismissed any threat to Kyiv

The West has continuously claimed that Russia might invade Ukraine in the coming months, which is the reason why they are amassing a significant number of troops at the Ukrainian boder. However, Moscow has dismissed any threat to Kyiv on several occasions.

Image: AP