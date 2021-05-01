US State Department OKs Potential Sale Of P-8 Surveillance Planes To India

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of six Boeing made P-81 Patrol aircraft and related equipment to India for an estimated cost of $2.42 billion, the Pentagon said April 30. The P-81 aircraft, which made its debut in the Indian Defense Forces back in 2009, is designed to protect the vast coastline and territorial waters of India. The warplanes are programmed to conduct anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare along with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Potential deal

In addition to the P-81 warplanes, the deal also includes tactical radio, missile, warning sensors, GPS systems, support equipment, spares and technical support. While Pentagon Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the future sale, its certainty is not guaranteed. Despite a green light by the US States Department, the Congress notification did not indicate that a contract for the same had been signed or the negotiations over the deal had concluded.

"The Government of India has requested to buy six (6) P-8I Patrol aircraft; eight (8) Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Joint Tactical Radio Systems 5 (MIDS-JTRS 5) (6 installed, 2 spares); forty-two (42) AN/AAR-54 Missile Warning Sensors (36 installed, 6 spares); and fourteen (14) LN-251 with Embedded Global Positioning Systems (GPS)/Inertial Navigations Systems (EGIs) (12 installed, 2 spares). Also included are CFM56-7 commercial engines; Tactical Open Mission Software (ITOMS) variant for P-8I; Electro-Optical (EO) and Infrared (IR) MX-20HD; AN/AAQ-2(V)l Acoustic System; ARES-1000 commercial variant Electronic Support Measures; AN/APR-39D Radar Warning Receiver; AN/ALE-47 Counter-Measures Dispensing System; support equipment and spares; publications; repair and return; transportation; aircraft ferry; training; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, software, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $2.42 billion."

According to DSCA, the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region. It further added that the procurement of the warplanes will facilitate the Indian Navy to expand its maritime surveillance aircraft (MSA) capability for the next three decades.

