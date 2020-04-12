Indian-American CEO Brothers Toast Of US For Donating 3 Million Hydroxychloroquine Tablets

The South and Central Asian Affairs arm of the State Department of USA has appreciated Indian-American Chirag and Chintu Patel, co-CEOs of US pharma company Amneal, after they donated three million hydroxychloroquine tablets to affected communities in the US.

Indian-Origin brothers appreciated

Welcome news that Indian-American brothers Chirag & Chintu Patel, co-CEOs of US pharma co. Amneal, have generously donated more than 3 million hydroxychloroquine tablets to affected communities in the US. An example of #USIndia generosity during #COVID19. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) April 10, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine is an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria, and has been recommended as a prophylactic in India for those who are at high-risk for contracting the disease. India is the largest producer and exporter of the drug globally. The Central government has received requests from over 20 countries including its immediate neighbours Sri Lanka and Nepal for the supply. The Indian pharmaceutical industry has stated that there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country, and drug firms are ready to ramp up the production to meet domestic as well as export requirements. India manufactures 70 per cent of the world's supply of hydroxychloroquine. Companies like Zydus Cadila and IPCA are the major manufacturers in the country, according to the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA).

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after India exported the drug to USA. This came after a brief and classic Trump-twist wherein he threatened India with repercussions if restrictions weren't lifted. The US has reported by far the most Coronavirus cases in the world - over half a million. Taking to Twitter, Trump said that PM Modi's leadership is not only helping India, but it is helping humanity in the fight against coronavirus.

Anticipating that it will work, given initial positive results, Trump has bought more than 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine for potential treatment of COVID-19 patients. The arrival of consignment was welcomed by Americans. "US will never forget this great humanitarian gesture by India. Under President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two largest democracies of the world have come together than ever in the past,” said New York-based Al Mason, a real estate consultant and a Trump supporter.

“A wonderful gesture by India to its friends in need,” tweeted Dr Sampat Shivangi. Describing this as a “wonderful gesture”, Steve Filipovic, who works in the construction industry, thanked the Indian Ambassador.

