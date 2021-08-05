US State Dept Approves $750 Mn Arms Sale Including High-tech Artillery To Taiwan

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6 Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer artillery systems to Taiwan, Pentagon said on August 5. The announcement comes amidst escalated tensions between Washington and Beijing, both of whom have been trying to increase their military and diplomatic presence in the Indo-Pacific region. While the US had concluded major arms sales last year, which included drones and coastal missile defences, this is the first time that the Biden administration has approved arms sales to the autonomous island.

The deal, which is valued at US$750 million, encompasses multiple howitzers, 1,698 precision guidance kits for munitions, spares, training ground stations, and upgrades for Taiwan’s previous generations of howitzers. It is imperative to note that the much-vaunted Howitzers are large ranged weapons that stand between artillery guns and mortar.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of 155mm M109A6 Paladin Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer System and related equipment for an estimated cost of $750 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the state department said in a statement.

Why is the US supplying arms?

China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan, has ramped up its military presence in the region surrounding the island. Amidst the continued threat of Chinese invasion, Washinton has taken the onus of supporting Taipei. Earlier this year, Joe Biden, clarified his stance after inviting a top Taiwanese official to his swearing-in ceremony. However, it is imperative to note that like most other countries, Taiwan does not have any formal ties with the county but is required, by law, to support the country with the means to defend itself. While the States department has approved the deal, specifics of the deal have not been revealed as yet.

Taiwan’s gratitude

In the aftermath, the Taiwanese defense ministry expressed "sincere gratitude" to the US government's commitment to the Taiwan Relation Act & Six Assurances. The deal would “allow the country to maintain a rock-solid self-defense, & regional peace & stability,” it said in a tweet. In addendum, the ministry called the continuous U.S. arms to support a "basis for maintaining regional stability."

We welcome @StateDept's approval of a proposed US$750M arms sale to #Taiwan🇹🇼. The decision demonstrates the #US🇺🇸 government's commitment to the #TaiwanRelationsAct & #SixAssurances. It also allows the country to maintain a rock-solid self-defense, & regional peace & stability. https://t.co/3IVd2GMWUa — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 4, 2021

Image: AP