US State Dept Expresses Reservations About Labelling Russia As 'terrorist State': Report

Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, the US State Department has expressed serious reservations about designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. According to reports, the State Department has voiced its concern regarding the matter to the congressional offices. Earlier in July, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Congress would take a step if he didn't identify Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Moreover, the Senate has also passed a unanimous "non-binding resolution" asking Blinken to label Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, Politico reported.

According to reports, the US House members also introduced a bill that would formally designate Russia as a terror sponsor state - bypassing the country's top leader. Meanwhile, State officials haven't publicly endorsed or opposed the House legislation so far, except stressing that Secretary Blinken is the sole authority to take the final call regarding the matter. The State Department also pointed out that the sanctions and export restrictions that the US has imposed on Russia are almost identical to those that the bill would implement.

US State Dept fears labelling Russia as 'terrorist state' would jeopardise grain deal

The Stated department has expressed concern that adding Russia to the list of countries supporting terrorism will jeopardise the tenuous agreement allowing grain ships to leave Ukrainian ports. According to the Stated Department, it took months to broker that deal, and even though ships are now gradually leaving the Black Sea, there is no guarantee that Russia would uphold its obligations if it is so specifically singled out by the US, as per Politico. Earlier on July 22, the historic grain corridor deal was signed by Russia and Ukraine which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in Istanbul.

Ukraine urges international community to designate Russia as 'terrorist state'

It is pertinent to note that the Ukrainian government has repeatedly called on the international community to designate Russia as a "terrorist state" since it launched a full-fledged war on February 24. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described Russia's actions as a "brutal violation" of international and humanitarian law and urged world leaders to label Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Notably, the United States and its allies have also imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia for its "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP