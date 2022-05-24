US State Dept Issues 1st Response To China's QUAD Provocation; 'will Keep Raising Voice'

In a massive provocation, China and Russia on Tuesday allegedly deployed their warships and jets near the QUAD summit venue in Tokyo. Issuing its first response to the alleged escalation, the US State Department asserted that it would continue to raise its voice on China's violations.

Speaking to Republic TV, Zed Tarar, spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, stated that while QUAD was not 'an offensive posture', the United States was committed to a free and open-Indo pacific, and would flag concern with allies whenever necessary.

"We heard from the MEA that this was an exercise by China. As far as their objectives go, we have to seek a response from China directly. But as far as I can say, QUAD's objectives are not to take on China, as President Biden says, there are several big challenges like COVID-19, climate change, vaccines, and a free and open Indo-Pacific, we have to unite in QUAD to tackle them. We don't have an offensive posture," said Zed Tarar.

"We heard the Japan's Foreign Minister, I can say that our objectives are a free and open Indo-Pacific. So as far as that goes, we will work together for that. We understand China's policies and generally, we will work with them where we can, but where we see them going against the international law, over there we will raise our concerns with allies and partners. As is in the case of the South China Sea, Hong Kong, and human rights violations in Xianjing," he stated.

China, Russia fly jets near Japan airspace

In a seeming message to the QUAD bloc, Chinese and Russian fighter jets carried out 'joint strategic patrols' near Japan on Tuesday, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi confirmed. A total of four aircraft, two new Chinese bombers and two Russian bombers, conducted a joint flight from the East China Sea to the Pacific Ocean, he told local media. The development came as Quad leaders on Tuesday warned against attempts to "change the status quo by force".

In response to Beijing's alleged aggression, Japan scrambled its jets to prevent a security breach. The move has been dubbed as a 'provocation' by the Japanese Defence Minister, given that it took place when leaders from the United States, India, Australia, and Japan were holding talks on regional security.

However, China called it PLA Navy's "routine drills" that were a part of the country's efforts to "safeguard its strategic security." It is important to mention that in addition to the jets, the PLA Navy sent warships simultaneously through two strategically important straits in the Northwestern and Southwestern regions of Japan.