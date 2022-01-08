US State Dept Official Says Biden May Send Stinger Missile To Ukraine As POTUS Warns Putin

Amid soaring tensions between the United States and Russia over the Ukraine issue, a media report claimed that the Joe Biden administration had discussed shipping Stinger man-portable air defence systems to Kyiv. According to a report by the TASS news agency, a US State Department representative reportedly said that the Biden administration could send the lethal weapons to Ukraine by a third side, such as Estonia. According to ArmyTechnolgy.com, Stinger (FIM-92) is a man-portable air defence system (MANPADS) developed by General Dynamics. The lethal weapon is an all-weather air defence system that can be deployed for protection against all classes of choppers, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), cruise missiles, as well as low-level fixed and rotary-wing aircraft. The missile is reportedly used by a number of countries including the US.

The statement from the US State Department representative comes at a time when the US is forcing the expansion of NATO forces in the bordering regions of Russia and Ukraine. According to US intelligence inputs, Moscow has deployed around 70,000 Russian troops near the Ukraine border. The intelligence inputs claimed that the Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". POTUS had warned Putin of facing "severe repercussions" if Moscow tries to invade Ukraine or attempts to destabilise the incumbent government. However, the claims have been categorically denied by Russian President Vladimir Putin on multiple occasions.

Biden warns Putin of possible sanctions

Recently, both the world leaders held a telephonic conversation over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine. During the conversation, President Biden reiterated to his Russian counterpart of imposing sanctions if he tried to invade or destabilise the incumbent Ukraine government.

"President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine. He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," read the statement released by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Meanwhile, replying to President Biden, Putin said that such a move by the United States could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations. "Further US sanctions would be a colossal mistake that would entail grave consequences," said Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov. He further added that Putin told Biden that Russia would act as America would, if offensive weapons were deployed near American borders.

