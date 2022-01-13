US State Dept. Says Beijing Asserts 'unlawful' Maritime Claims In Most Of South China Sea

Amid soaring tensions between the two countries, the US State Department on Wednesday released a study on China’s South China Sea claims, challenging many of Beijing’s assertions in the strategically important region. According to a press release, the State Department’s ‘limits in the Seas’ studies are longstanding legal and technical series that examine maritime claims and boundaries and assess their consistency with international law.

“This most recent study, the 150th in the Limits in the Seas series, concludes that the PRC asserts unlawful maritime claims in most of the South China Sea, including an unlawful historic rights claim,” the State Department said.

Further, it added that the study builds on the 2014 analysis of the PRC’s ambiguous “dashed-line” claim in the South China Sea. it noted that since 2014, Beijing has continued to assert claims to a wide swath of the South China Sea as well as to what they have termed “internal waters” and “outlying archipelagos”, all of which are “inconsistent” with the international law as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention.

US calls on China to comply with int'l maritime law

With the release of the latest study, the US State Department called on China again to conform its maritime claims to international law as reflected in the Law of the Sea. Washington also called on Beijing to comply with the decision of the arbitral tribunal and its award of July 12, 2016, in The South China Sea Arbitration. Moreover, the US urged China to cease its unlawful and coercive activities in the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, it is to note that Beijing, which claims sovereignty, without evidence, over 3.5 million square kilometres of the South China Sea, has ramped up its assertiveness in the region. China claims almost all of the South China Sea which is a resource-rich area and has even asserted its stance by building up several small shoals and reefs into military bases with airstrips along with other port facilities. China has overlapping territorial claims with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

(Image: AP)