US State Of Georgia Proclaims October As 'Hindu Heritage Month'

US state of Georgia on Thursday, August 31 proclaimed the month of October as 'Hindu Heritage Month' (HHM) to commemorate the Hindu-American experience and culture, as well as emphasizing hindu community’s contributions in the United States. October is a significant month to celebrate the cultural and religious identity of the Hindus as it is the birth month of Mahatma Gandhi and major Hindu holidays such as Navaratri and Diwali are celebrated in this month.

A Hindu advocacy organization in North America, CoHNA or the Coalition of Hindus of North America, announced on X, formerly Twitter, that Georgian governor Brian Kemp has declared October as Hindu Heritage Month. "Our thanks to Governor," the coalition wrote, sharing the signed declaration. According to CoHNA, this initiative was made possible by the "untiring dedication of our friends at the Hindus of Georgia PAC."

Hinduism 'contributed greatly to cultural milieu of America'

CoHNA stressed that Hinduism "has contributed greatly to the cultural milieu of America. It is gratifying to see Georgia recognize the contribution of Hindu Americans and Hinduism at the same time that California is targeting us with SB403." Several organizations have been forging efforts to get recognition for the 'Hindu Heritage Month' including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA), Hindu Students Council, Hindu SwayamSevak Sangh, Sewa International among others.

The month of October will highlight the significance of Hinduism, the religious festivals and the all-inclusive nature inherent in Hinduism. While Georgia has proclaimed the month, other US states such as Texas, Florida, Ohio, New Jersey, Delaware, Nevada, Mississippi, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Maryland, State of Connecticut, New Hampshire, Missouri, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Virginia have their own proclamations pending. The respective declarations were issued at the office of the governors of various states, congressmen as well as the Senators.

“Communities of the faith have long served as beacons of hope, sharing their beliefs and bettering their communities through service; improving and inspiring the lives of thousands of followers around the world. Hinduism has contributed greatly to our state and nation through its unique history and heritage," the organization named Struggle for Indu exixstence said. Several groups have been striving hard for the declaration of “Hindu Heritage Month” formally by the US government of President Joe Biden.

It was also preiously reported that President Biden has been requested to formally declare, by an Executive Order, the month of October as the Hindu Heritage Month for all the hindus living in America. "As we celebrate the Hindu Heritage Month, we want to tell the world that Vasudhiva Kutumbakam (entire universe is one family) is the key to harmonious and sustained existence on planet earth. Making Hindu dharma Vishwa Guru for the universal good in the polarized world is the inspiration behind Hindu Heritage Month,” said the VHPA, President Jayant Daftardar.