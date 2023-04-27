US State Of Pennsylvania Recognises Diwali As Official Holiday

The US state of Pennsylvania has announced the Hindu festival of Diwali as a national holiday, as per the social media post by a senator. Senator Nikil Saval has shared that the senate voted in unity to recognise Diwali as an official holiday. Senator Saval has also thanked Senator Greg Rothman for introducing the bill. However, Senate Bill 402 does not require school or government closings, reported My Twin Tiers. Taking to Twitter, the Senator wrote: "The Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill. 🪔🪔"

The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill. 🪔🪔 pic.twitter.com/CU6mDb7dYk April 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Senator Greg Rothman thanked Saval for agreeing to co-sponsor this piece of legislation. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "My legislation to recognise Diwali in Pennsylvania just passed the PA Senate 50-0. Today's vote upholds and celebrates our Commonwealth’s rich cultural diversity. Thank you @SenatorSaval for agreeing to cosponsor this piece of legislation."

My legislation to recognize Diwali in Pennsylvania just passed the PA Senate 50-0. Today's vote upholds and celebrates our Commonwealth’s rich cultural diversity.

Thank you @SenatorSaval for agreeing to cosponsor this piece of legislation. pic.twitter.com/P3ABThHR82 — Senator Greg Rothman (@rothman_greg) April 26, 2023



Holiday approved for Diwali in the US

According to the My Twin Tiers news, both, State Senator Greg Rothman and Senator Nikil Saval had presented legislation to make Diwali an official state holiday in Pennsylvania in February this year. Around 200,000 South Asian people have resided in Pennsylvania, many of whom participate in Diwali as a time of reflection and gathering, as per the local newspaper report. “Thousands of Pennsylvanians celebrate Diwali each year, including many residents of the 34th Senatorial District,” said Rothman. Further, he added: “Recognising Diwali as an official state holiday upholds and celebrates our Commonwealth’s rich cultural diversity.” Meanwhile, according to Saval, “Every year, Diwali’s festival of light and connection is celebrated at temples, houses of worship, and community centres across our Commonwealth." "It’s a time for reflection on the endless struggle of light over darkness, offering us renewed clarity of purpose. This festival deserves official recognition, and I’m honoured to join Senator Rothman in bringing this to pass,” said Saval while explaining the decision.