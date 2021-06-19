US State Secretary Antony Blinken To Visit Germany, France & Italy Next For G20 Summit

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Germany, France and Italy. Blinken is scheduled to travel to Berlin, Paris, Rome, Vatican and Italian cities of Bari and Matera from June 22-29. He will attend the Second Berlin Conference on Libya to support national elections in December and the withdrawal of foreign forces. The US Secretary will participate in G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Italy.

Blinken to hold meetings with heads of nations

Blinken is scheduled to meet heads of nations and foreign ministers on his tour to these countries scheduled from June 22 to June 29. To highlight the importance of the US Germany relationship in addressing common challenges and priorities, according to the press statement. Blinken will have a meeting with Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. He will also hold a meeting with Libyan and other foreign leaders to discuss mutual concerns.

Look forward to an important trip to Germany, France, and Italy. I’ll meet foreign leaders to express our commitment to the Transatlantic Alliance, discuss Libya, co-chair the D-ISIS Ministerial, and address key issues at the G20. We’re stronger when we face challenges together. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 18, 2021

On June 25, Secretary Blinken will have a discussion with France President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on global security and about recovering from the pandemic, according to the press statement. The US Secretary will also meet with Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. They are scheduled to discuss on economic priorities, international taxation and US chairmanship of the 60th anniversary Ministerial Council Meeting in October.

Blinken is scheduled to co-chair a meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. He will participate in a Syria Ministerial to discuss the crisis in Syria. He will have bilateral meetings with President Sergio Mattarella and Foreign Minister Di Maio to underscore the US-Italy partnership’s important role in addressing key global priorities. Secretary Blinken will head to Vatican where he will meet with senior Holy See officials to discuss on freedom of religion or belief and tackling the climate crisis.

IMAGE: AP

