US State Secretary Blinken Asserts Iran 'not A Responsible Actor' In Its Nuclear Programme

Iran is not interested in being responsible about its atomic programme, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday in a statement made at the White House. Blinkin stressed that the Islamic Republic's expulsion of some UN nuclear inspectors goes to show that the country has no intention of its nuclear programmes being monitored.

Blinkin's remark came in the backdrop of the criticism by the International Atomic Energy (IAEA) against Tehran for the expulsion of one-third of the core group of the Agency's most experienced inspectors that were monitoring its nuclear projects. “We tried to work indirectly with Iran as well as with European partners and even Russia and China to see if we can get a return to compliance with the Iran nuclear deal," Blinkin underscored. “But Iran couldn't or wouldn't do that," he added.

"Just this past week, we saw them remove IAEA inspectors who are critical to doing the work at the IAEA to – as best you can – ensure that Iran is consistent with whatever obligations it has. That is not evidence of an Iran that is interested in actually being a responsible actor," Blinkin said.

Iranian nuclear ambitions 'profoundly destabilizing'

According to the IAEA, Iran had withdrawn the designation of several experienced Agency inspectors that were assigned by UN atomic agency to conduct verification activities in Iran under the NPT Safeguards Agreement. This followed a previous withdrawal of the designation of another experienced Agency inspector for Iran, prompting backlash from the US and its European allies. The move, said IAEA, was enacted by Iran in a manner that affected in a direct and severe way the ability of the IAEA to conduct effectively its inspections in Iran.

Tehran’s new underground tunnel system near a nuclear enrichment facility—Natanz. Credit: AP

US Air Force inspects the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb at the Whiteman Air Base. Credit: AP

Blinkin earlier yesterday refrained from making any comments on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's remark that his country Saudi Arabia will get nuclear weapons if Iran does so first. In a televised interview with an American broadcaster this week, Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister and Crown Prince popularly known as MBS, highlighted the danger of Iran procuring nuclear weapons. "If they get one, we have to get one, for security reasons and the balance of power in the Middle East. But we don't want to see that," bin Salman said.

Asked whether Mohammed bin Salman's remark on attaining nukes isn't destabilizing, Blinken replied, “I think the comments that you alluded to point to the fact that Iran’s own activities in pursuing a nuclear program are a profoundly destabilizing element and one that risks the security of countries not only in the region but well beyond it." The US Secretary of State added, “And so the problem is very clear, and the problem is Iran. That is the destabilizing element.” Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, meanwhile, told state press that his country was complying to the United States and the European allies to cooperate immediately with the UN nuclear watchdog over finding of the uranium traces at undeclared nuclear sites.