US State Secy Blinken Meets Ukrainian FM; Dials Ethiopian Deputy PM & Ex-Nigerian Prez

US Secretary of States Anthony Blinken on Wednesday, 10 November, met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and launched the forward-looking Strategic Charter to advance security, prosperity and rule of law between the two nations. In a tweet, Blinken said that the US and Ukraine affirmed commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership. He added that the two sides laid a “solid foundation” to a shared future.

“The revitalised Strategic Partnership Commission is just one of many ways that we’re strengthening the Ukraine-US partnership, and setting the course for closer collaboration in the months and years ahead. And we look forward to seeing the progress that we are making today be realised, be implemented as we carry forward in a partnership that is of great importance to both of our countries,” Blinken said as per a press note.

Blinken dials Ethiopian Deputy PM, ex-Nigerian Prez

The same day, Blinken also held a telephone call with Ethiopian Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen. During the talks, Blinken expressed his concern over the ongoing conflict in their country and called for specific actions to be taken to bring about peace. He said that he spoke to Mekonnen to underscore US’ commitment to supporting Ethiopians in taking steps towards peace.

In a statement, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen today. Secretary Blinken expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and emphasised the urgency of taking concrete steps for peace.”

Price went on to add that Blinken also called upon all parties to the conflict to engage in negotiations and end hostilities “without preconditions”. Blinken also underscored the need for immediate humanitarian access to northern Ethiopia and in support of all Ethiopian communities in need.

Blinken, in another tweet, said that the US deeply values the former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo in pushing for a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ethiopia. The two leaders discussed the urgent need for a halt to all military operations, negotiations on a cessation of hostilities without preconditions, and unhindered humanitarian access. Blinken also expressed his concern that the “bellicose rhetoric on all sides of the conflict risks fueling inter-communal violence.”

