US State Secy, Foreign Ministers Of Japan, South Korea Discuss Indo-Pacific, North Korea

In a bid to strengthen bilateral relationships, US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimaa, and South Korea's Foreign Affairs Minister Chung Eui-Yong held talks in Honolulu, Hawaii. The world leaders discussed various issues, including the strong need for a trilateral relationship to address the most pressing issues of the 21st century, such as the free and open Indo-Pacific and North Korea's recent missile launches. The US State Secretary and Foreign Ministers stressed that three countries shared a common view of a free and open Indo-Pacific and pledged to expand their cooperative relationships.

The United States' newly released Indo-Pacific Strategy was welcomed by the Foreign Ministers and Blinken reaffirmed their alliance in ensuring a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. During the meeting, Blinken and the Foreign Minister criticised North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches, condemned the Democratic People's Republic of Korea for its violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, and reaffirmed openness to diplomacy and dialogue with North Korea.

Foreign Ministers of US, Japan, South Korea discuss Indo-Pacific, North Korea

The US State Secretary also expressed concern over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine border tension and said Russia's effort to destabilise Ukraine and emphasised the importance of responding swiftly, effectively, and in a united way to further Russian aggression, the State Department said in its official statement. During the meeting, the delegates highlighted that they shared a commitment to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic through various measures, including the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS) Global Vaccine Partnership. Both countries also discussed the climate crisis, which is today one of the most pressing global challenges.

During the meeting, US Secy of State Blinken discussed the need for cooperation with South Korea, US allies, and other partners towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and reaffirmed the ironclad US commitment to the defence of South Korea. The leaders also discussed the ongoing humanitarian issue in Burma and stressed the human rights abuses, exploitation of the people, and ways to tighten the government in order to stop the ongoing violence and restore Burma's path to democracy.

