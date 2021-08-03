US State Secy Vows A ‘collective Response’ Against Iran’s Attack On Israeli Oil Tanker

Strengthening his attack against Iran, US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Monday stressed that there will be a collective response that will be given against the attack on an Israeli operated tanker in Oman. Addressing the press on Monday, the State secretary said this will be dealt with sternly, with collective inputs.

US vows to file a ‘collective response’ against Iran’s attack on Israeli Oil Tanker

This comes after, Washington has pinned the blame on Tehran for the attack on Sunday. In the presser, Blinken stressed that this is not the first time, such an attack took place, he said that it follows a pattern and similar attacks had been perpetrated by Iran, including past incidents with explosive drones.



He also added that, following a thorough review, Washington was confident Tehran is to blame in this case. However, he did not present any new evidence pointing to Iran. He also accused Blinken of acting irresponsibly, when it comes to threats to navigation and commerce. The US informed that it is coordinating with other partners including UK, Israel and Romania to prepare and file a response.

US, UK confident that Iran conducted Attack on Israeli oil tanker

The United States on August 1, blamed Iran for the fatal attack on an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire and leaving two crew members off Oman in the Arabian Sea. Marking the first fatalities after several years of assaults targeting shipping in the region, authorities said on July 30 that Liberian-flagged tanker Mercer Street was struck with US officials claiming that it was a drone-style attack. On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that, “Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack” adding that the attack was carried out using a drone.



Antony Blinken said, “We join our partners and allies in our strong condemnation of the attack against the Mercer Street, a commercial ship that was peacefully transiting through the north Arabian Sea in international waters. Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack, which killed two innocent people, using one-way explosive UAVs, a lethal capability it is increasingly employing throughout the region.”

“There is no justification for this attack, which follows a pattern of attacks and other belligerent behaviour. These actions threaten freedom of navigation through this crucial waterway, international shipping and commerce, and the lives of those on the vessels involved,” he added.

Earlier, UK also said on August 1 that it believes Iran had deliberately orchestrated the attack in a “clear violation of international law.” However, Iran has denied any kind of involvement in the attack on the ship. As per reports, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh called on Israel “must stop such baseless accusations.” He further said in a news conference that, “Iran will not hesitate for a moment to defend its... interests and national security.”



Image: AP