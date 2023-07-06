The United States emphasised the need for Ukraine to introduce a string of reforms before the war-torn nation can become eligible for a NATO membership. During a briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hinted that Kyiv has a wave of hurdles to cross before it can join the military bloc.

She said that even in a scenario where the Russian invasion concludes, Ukraine would still have to abide by the prerequisites. “The President (Joe Biden) has said this over and over again: Ukraine would have to make reforms to meet the same standards as any NATO country before they join,” she told reporters.

Jean-Pierre reply came in response to whether the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania would provide Ukraine "a clear pathway and timeline to membership." Staying firm yet open, she reiterated that Washington stands in complete support of the bloc's open-door policy.

"We have been discussing with our NATO Allies and Ukraine how we can collective — collectively support Ukraine’s aspiration for Euro-Atlantic integration," the press secretary added.

Ukraine braces for NATO summit

Her remarks echoed the statement made by US President Joe Biden recently. The 80-year-old in June 2023 ruled out any possibility of the alliance altering its conditions and criteria to help Ukraine join. In spite of the little progress on the potential membership, Kyiv desperately awaits NATO's summit scheduled for July 11-12, 2023, in Vilnius.

The summit offers the nation ravaged by war another opportunity to seek Western support, something that it has counted on since the beginning of the conflict. The country formally applied to join NATO last September, but failed to witness a positive outcome as the war dragged on. For Ukraine, there would be no better time to join NATO than now- a tumultous period for Russia as it moves on from a bout of intense infighting and attempts to mend cracks in Putin's regime.