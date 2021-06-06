US 'stepping Up' Engagement In Afghanistan To Provide 'lifesaving Protection'

US Charge d' Affaires Ross Wilson on June 5 said that Washington is stepping up its engagement in Afghanistan through its additional $266 million assistance. While taking to Twitter, Wilson said that as part of its commitment, the United States will be providing essential health care, food aid and other supplies to the millions of Afghans. Further, even as US troops depart from Afghanistan, the US is also stepping up its political, diplomatic engagement with the South Asian nation in a bid to strengthen their relationship for years to come.

We are stepping up our engagement in Afghanistan, including humanitarian assistance. This commitment will provide lifesaving protection, shelter, livelihoods opportunities, essential health care, food aid, water & other supplies to the 18M Afghans in need.#EnduringPartnership https://t.co/poUvlOM9MC — Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson (@USAmbKabul) June 5, 2021

In a press release, the US embassy in Kabul announced $266 million in new humanitarian assistance from the US Department of State and the US Agency for International Development (USAID). The total US humanitarian aid for Afghanistan now stands at nearly $3.9 billion since 2002. The press note said that the humanitarian aid contributions of the United States and their international partners seek to address the needs of an estimated 18 million Afghans who are suffering due to poverty, hunger, COVID-19, and displacement.

“The US Embassy in Kabul remains a stalwart friend to the government and people of Afghanistan, and will build upon two decades of assistance in many fields, including humanitarian relief as well as a variety of cooperative projects in infrastructure, gender, education, agriculture, health, security, democracy, counter-narcotics, and anticorruption,” the press release read.

As part of its #EnduringPartnership, the United States is pleased to announce an additional $266 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.



Read more below. pic.twitter.com/KNY3Ex1bF6 — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) June 5, 2021

US aid to protect vulnerable groups

Meanwhile, the $266 million assistance was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday. Blinken said that the aid from the American people will help international humanitarian partners provide support to some of the estimated 18 million people in need in Afghanistan, including more than 4.8 million Afghans internally displaced. He added that the aid would not only allow Kabul to provide lifesaving protection to the most vulnerable groups-mainly women and girls in the country but also provide emergency air, water and hygiene need to those battered by the pandemic.

Additionally, it would also help authorities provide shelter, livelihood opportunities, essential health care for Afghan residents. As of now, the country has recorded 77,938 positive cases and over 3,097 COVID related deaths. The top lawmaker from Biden’s cabinet asserted that for several years, the US has prioritised support for Afghanistan refugees, including those who return back for aid as well as displaced people. Calling for a swift “negotiated political settlement and ceasefire" in Afghanistan, he reiterated America's enduring commitment to the country.

(Image: AP)



