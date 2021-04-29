US Steps Up Efforts For India's COVID-19 Fight, Sends Raw Materials For Vaccine Production

With an intention to provide medical relief amid raging COVID-19 figures, the United States of America dispatched raw materials for vaccine production and vital medical supplies in support to India. Earlier today, Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, reiterated that the US was committed to use every resource at their disposal and within their authority to support India's frontline healthcare workers. He established the same on this official Twitter handle.

Right now, a @usairforce C-5M Super Galaxy and a C-17 Globemaster III are en route to India from @Travis60AMW. They’re carrying oxygen cylinders/regulators, rapid diagnostic kits, N95 masks, and pulse oximeters. Thanks to @USAID for the supplies & to all involved in the effort. pic.twitter.com/awtUFrT30D — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) April 29, 2021

The White House had previously stated that the US State governments, private companies, non-government organisations and thousands of Americans from across the country have mobilised to deliver vital oxygen-related equipment and essential supplies to Indian hospitals during the current outbreak. US Government assistance flights will start to arrive in India from April 29 and will continue into next week said the White House. Secretary of Defense affirmed the same and shared images of progress in aid to India in view of COVID-19. He took to Twitter to share,

Thanks to @US_TRANSCOM, @AirMobilityCmd, @Travis60AMW & @DLAmil for hustling to prepare critical @USAID medical supplies for shipping. As I've said, we’re committed to use every resource at our disposal, within our authority, to support India’s frontline healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/JLvuuIgV46 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) April 29, 2021

US aid for India amid COVID-19

According to the Fact Sheet issued by the Biden administration on Wednesday, under the Immediate US Emergency COVID-19 Assistance, the United States has set out to provide:

The U.S. has re-directed its own order of AstraZeneca's manufacturing supplies to India. This will allow India to make over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

1 million rapid diagnostic tests – the same type used by the White House — to provide reliable results in less than 15 minutes to identify and prevent community spread.

Initial delivery of 1,100 cylinders will remain in India and can be repeatedly refilled at local supply centres, with more planeloads to come.

15 million N95 masks to protect both patients and in support of Indian frontline health workers.

Multiple large-scale units to support up to 20 patients each, and additional mobile units will provide an ability to target specific shortages. A team of U.S. experts will support these units, working hand-in-hand on the ground with Indian medical personnel.

Washington will provide 1700 oxygen concentrators, an initial delivery of 1,100 cylinders, multiple large-scale Oxygen Generation Units to support up to 20 patients each.

The US has been reflecting its solidarity with India's tussle with a lethal wave of COVID-19 infections. The White House in its statements has acknowledged India's aid to the US early into the pandemic last year. They ascertained this was the time to return the favour.

COVID-19 situation grimmer by day

In the last 24 hours, India's clocked 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524 cases and the death toll to 2,04,832.

On April 4, India recorded over 1 lakh cases, which has doubled within a span of ten days and witnessing an unprecedented rise ever since. Now for the fifth consecutive day, over 3-lakh COVID-19 cases have been reported. India's contribution to the world figure has risen from 9 percent to 35 percent, which is the highest ever figure by any country.