US: Stingrays Mysteriously Die Overnight At Zoo Tampa, Officials Investigate The Cause

Officials at Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park are investigating the cause of death of 12 stingrays at the zoo in Florida. According to the zoo staff, the conditions in the tanks were "optimal" at that time. The Zoo Tampa announced the news of deaths of stingrays on its Facebook page on May 28. Netizens, sad to hear about the news, offered condolences to the staff taking care of stingrays.

Stingrays die at Zoo Tampa in Florida

The animal care and veterinary teams are examining all of the mechanical equipment involved and testing the water. According to zoo staff, it may take several weeks for the results to come in. They also mentioned that Stingray Bay is a closed system that only houses rays. The zoo staff after opening the zoo on May 27 noticed that the stingrays were behaving strangely, reported Tampa Bay Times. They called the veterinary team to check on them but the stingrays had died within one hour.

The zoo's Facebook post about the stingray's deaths has received more than 5,500 reactions and 860 comments. People took to the comments section to share their condolences. Some of the visitors also shared memories from the time when they visited Stingray Bay. "This is such sad news. I’m so sorry for your loss. We loved being able to watch and pet the stingrays." Another user commented, "I am so so sorry for the loss of you all and the trainers as well. I work with stingrays when I volunteer at my local aquarium and I know just how loveable they can be. It’s never easy losing an animal." Another individual commented, "We had so much fun at the stingray encounter. I know the animal care team must be devastated. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers."

